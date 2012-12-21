PlanetSide 2 tripling Station Cash purchases today only, vehicle weapons 15% off

PlanetSide 2's "12 Days of Holidays" promotion has been offering daily deals on in-game items for a week, but today's takes the secular fruit cake. Buy Station Cash or redeem a pre-paid card on PlanetSide 2's site and you'll get triple the SC you normally would, today only. That's $5 per 1500 SC.

If you're a sucker like me, you're now rich in Sony money. But what do you buy? When I started playing PlanetSide 2, I went overboard outfitting my infantry classes with bunches of guns, but I only actually use one or two. I've had much more fun outfitting my vehicles for anti-armor, anti-air, and anti-infantry scenarios—oh, and vehicle weapons are 15% off today. Here are my recommendations:



A C150 Dalton for your Liberator . I love flying high and bombarding tank formations, but my gunner has a hard time without a long-range anti-armor cannon. Put anti-air on the tail.

An M60-G Bulldog for your Sunderer . It's a great anti-infantry grenade launcher which can rack up kills while you defend your mobile spawn point.

Anti-air missiles for your Mosquito, Reaver, or Scythe so you can pester Liberators and Galaxies with that awful lock-on sound.

An anti-air or anti-tank missile launcher for your Heavy . Not vehicle weapons, but these are must haves during big stalemates. The Crown comes to mind.

Which weapons have you had the most fun with?