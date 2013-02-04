PlanetSide 2 patch adds temporary spawn protection, spotting adjustments, SMGs

The war for glorious balance continues in PlanetSide 2: the latest major patch released on Friday Gal-dropped new fixes and adjustments first outlined by the team last month . Among the significant changes are the addition of a few precious seconds of invulnerability when spawning, defensive boosts for bases, and a finer-tuned spotting system.

The patch also implements penalties for the totally un-tactical act of spawn camping: killing a player within 10 seconds of him or her deploying now only nets you 25 percent of the XP award. Taking the fight to base camp-fests are new spam-proof walls for Biolab landing pads, armored overhangs for tower spawn rooms, and underground tunnels for Amp Stations and Tech Plants.

On the spotting system, reconnaissance by way of mashing your spot key on the horizon doesn't work anymore. Not only will spotting go on a cooldown if nothing is targeted, you'll also need extra precision for the actual spot beyond 30 meters.

There are new weapons too: armories for the Terran Republic, Vanu Sovereignty, and New Conglomerate all receive new SMGs for short-range, rapid-fire skirmishes: the SMG-46 Armistice, Eridani SX5, and AF-4 Cyclone, respectively.

PlanetSide 2's official forums hold the full patch notes , but we've snipped some of the more interesting changes for viewing here.