Planet Coaster update more than doubles the size of parks

With the theme park simulator Planet Coaster just a few days away from launch, developer Frontier Developments has rolled out a new beta update on Steam that expands park sizes to more than 2.5 times larger than what they were previously. The patch also adds new rides, entertainers, hats, balloons (that seems to be more important than you might think), and there's even a spot of facial hair.
"Planet Coaster is an important release for us, not just because we’re self-publishing the games that we love, but also because of the incredible community we have had the pleasure of being a part of over the past few months, who are equally passionate about the game, give us constant inspiration and feedback, and have helped us shape the game along the way," Frontier wrote. "Every supportive post, share of your great content and kind word really does help spur the team on and is a vital part of the development of Planet Coaster."
Even though Planet Coaster's release is just three days away, this may not be the final pre-release update. Frontier also reminded everyone that when the game goes live, it will feature additional scenarios, along with Steam achievements and trading cards, which are not currently available.
The full Planet Coaster beta update 4 notes are below. When you're finished with that, be sure to catch up with Chris as he attempts to build a profitable coaster park with absolutely no coasters.
- New rides: Rolling River, Invincible, Chair-O-Plane: These three new attractions are the perfect addition to your parks; you can add the stunning new Rolling River water ride, create a new epic coaster with the Invincible, or add a more gentle touch with the Chair-O-Plane! How exciting!
- BALLOONS!! The latest addition to the Planet Coaster shops is an all-time favourite, balloon shop Loony Blooons! We can’t wait to see your guests walking around with their colourful souvenirs. And even better, each balloon is on a string!
- More Shop news: Themed hats, mayonnaise for Monsieur Frites. We have also added a variety of hats to be purchased in the Hat Shops, themed to Western, Sci-fi, and Fantasy; so your guests will have loads more options for funky headwear! Lastly, your guests can now choose to top their fries with... mayonnaise (YES, HOLLAND REPRESENT!), to give them the best of flavours at Monsieur Frites shops.
- Two new entertainers! You’ve already had some sneak previews of the two last additions to the park staff, but we’re so happy they are finally ready to join the family: give a warm welcome to Miss Elly, our Western hot shot patrolling the grounds, and Tiki Chicken, the fiery, community-created flavour maker.
- Help System: to... help!
- Scenario balancing to Pirate Battles and Monolith. Thanks to your valuable feedback over the past few days of beta, we have made some balancing changes to the two Beta Scenarios even further; try your hand at them again and see if you can still pass them both with three stars!
- UI flow improvements: The panel in the info panel and park management will now remember the last tab you were on; so you will not have to search for your active tabs again.
- More lights hooked up to Coaster Trigger system. Get the most of triggered events with even more lighting options to spruce up your coaster ride!
- VIP Staff Pass now supports facial hair: Get all the beards going this Movember!
- Polish, QOL and Balancing - more of this
- More optimisations: the team has been working hard over the last few weeks to get framerate up even further for a smooth experience, and today's update has the latest fruits of their labours.
- Stability and compatibility improvements
- Boids: Flocking Pigeons!
- And last but not least, by popular demand, your PARK AREA IS NOW OVER 2.5 TIMES BIGGER THAN BEFORE! As a result of the team's hard work on optimisations, they have increased your park sizes. You’ll have even more space to put down rides, build crazy coasters, and craft intricate landscapes your guests will absolutely love!