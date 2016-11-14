Planet Coaster update more than doubles the size of parks

With the theme park simulator Planet Coaster just a few days away from launch, developer Frontier Developments has rolled out a new beta update on Steam that expands park sizes to more than 2.5 times larger than what they were previously. The patch also adds new rides, entertainers, hats, balloons (that seems to be more important than you might think), and there's even a spot of facial hair.

"Planet Coaster is an important release for us, not just because we’re self-publishing the games that we love, but also because of the incredible community we have had the pleasure of being a part of over the past few months, who are equally passionate about the game, give us constant inspiration and feedback, and have helped us shape the game along the way," Frontier wrote. "Every supportive post, share of your great content and kind word really does help spur the team on and is a vital part of the development of Planet Coaster."

Even though Planet Coaster's release is just three days away, this may not be the final pre-release update. Frontier also reminded everyone that when the game goes live, it will feature additional scenarios, along with Steam achievements and trading cards, which are not currently available.

The full Planet Coaster beta update 4 notes are below. When you're finished with that, be sure to catch up with Chris as he attempts to build a profitable coaster park with absolutely no coasters.