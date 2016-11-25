Planet Coaster update adds new blueprints, fixes bugs

An update has just been released for Frontier's Planet Coaster. It adds a selection of new blueprints including shops/facilities and scenery for all five park themes, as well as new coasters. They've also added a "harder" challenge mode, crash fixes, stability improvements, and other optimisations.

Bug fixes include the game using less of your GPU/CPU when minimised and improved performance when editing terrain around water bodies. There have also been some 'quality of life' tweaks like height markers appearing more often when building downhill. Read the full patch notes here.

As well as this update, Frontier is promising another in December that will include "more free content", so look out for that.