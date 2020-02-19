Pick up the Razer Seiren X streaming mic for just £59

The Razer Seiren X is a great microphone if you're looking to break into the world of streaming but can't quite afford—or justify—forking out too much cash. Its normal price tag is pretty reasonable but it's even cheaper right now, sitting at just £59.99 on Amazon. That's a realistic saving of around £20, according to its historic price, and it's one of our favourite mics to boot.

So what does the Razer Seiren X offer? This compact mic boasts great clarity, thanks to the super-cardioid polar pattern, and has a built-in shock mount to help absorb spikes from accidental desk kicks. It connects via USB making set up a breeze and includes a zero-latency 3.5 mm headphone jack. Controls-wise, there are separate volume and mute buttons, with the latter changing colour when the mic is muted.

Thanks to its small size, the Razer Seiren X isn't going to take up a lot of valuable space on your desk and the sleek Razer aesthetic will look professional in any streaming set-up. And while it doesn't match up to some of the premium mics available, it does a great job at a decent price. At the very least, it's a good place to start while you wait for those subs to start rolling in.

Now that you've got the audio sorted, you might be on the lookout for one of the best webcams and luckily we've got you covered. Alternatively, you can check out our list of the best capture cards for PC gaming.