Here are some Ouija board questions you can ask in Phasmophobia

Wondering what Phasmophobia Ouija board questions you can ask? Using one in a horror movie pretty much always precedes a terrible time for its heroes, but in this ghost-hunting simulation it's... actually, yeah still a bad idea.

Using a Ouija board seems cool and spooky, but has some definite drawbacks you'll want to know before you just start playing 20 questions with any ghost you find floating around. So, here's everything you need to know about the Ouija board in Phasmophobia.

Phasmophobia Ouija board questions

The questions you can ask with a Ouija board appear to mostly be the same as those asked with a spirit box. Unlike a spirit box, though, the ghost doesn't have to be near the Ouija board to answer you. If you're the efficient type, getting a proper answer to the question 'where are you?' is probably the most useful info you can get from a Ouija board. Finding out the locations of your ghost's favorite room can shave off a lot of search time, especially in Phasmophobia's larger maps.

But if you just want some spooky vibes, go ahead and ask any of these questions:

Who did you kill/murder?

What is the name of the person you killed/murdered?

How old/young are you?

When did you die?

How long have you been dead?

How many people are in this room?

Who is here?

Where are you?

What is your favorite room?

Are you here/close?

How to use the Ouija board

Ouija boards aren't a piece of equipment you can buy ahead of time; You can only stumble upon them while casing the joint. They might be inside closets or garages, or sometimes just sitting on top of tables. Keep an eye out for a wooden board full of letters. You can also pick up the board like you would any other object to move it somewhere more convenient. When you're ready, left click on the Ouija board. When the letters glow orange, you're ready to start asking away through local voice chat.

But be careful: Using a Ouija board has 76 percent chance to get a response and 33 percent chance to just piss off the ghost you're hunting. If the ghost gets angry, you'll take a pretty big hit to your sanity. To make matters worse, you'll immediately lose whatever time was left on the setup clock in your truck if any was remaining.

If you manage to get an answer, you'll still take a sanity hit, but not nearly as much. If the ghost is a Demon, you won't take any at all. If it's worked, the indicator on the board will start moving to spell out the answer to your question. Well, hopefully. As with asking questions via the spirit box, ghosts sometimes give you non-sequitur answers. They're a flighty bunch. You'll also get a reading on your EMF reader during a successful answer, if you happen to have one handy.