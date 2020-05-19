Phantasy Star Online 2 comes to PC on May 27

"Holy crap," we said last June. "Phantasy Star Online 2 is finally coming to the West in spring 2020." We avoid using exclamation points in headlines, but I'm pretty sure if that weren't a rule, Wes would've used more than two. PSO2 has been out in Japan since 2012, but until that E3 announcement, we had no idea that a North American release was on the way.

Now it's here: The North American Xbox One release took place on April 14, and Sega announced today that the PC version will finally come our way on May 27.

"We're thrilled to announce the long-awaited arrival on PC," Phantasy Star Online 2 North American head of marketing Fred White said. "There's a loud and passionate PC fanbase who has been patiently waiting for the North American version—we can't wait to welcome them in. There will be login bonuses waiting for them with more surprises planned in the coming months."

The North American release will feature fully localized text and English voice acting, as well as all balance and quality-of-life updates that have been released so far in Japan. The PC release will also support full cross-platform play with the Xbox One version, and Sega promised "more fun and surprises" coming over the rest of 2020.

If you're not in North America, no European release has been announced, but the game isn't region locked at last check.

Phantasy Star Online 2 will be free to play on the Windows Store. To find out more about the game, hit up pso2.com.