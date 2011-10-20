PCG PSA: Aion 2.7 patch officially live

Via the wonderful winged magic of email, NCSoft's just dropped us a line to let everybody know that Aion 2.7 is now up and running. The PVP-focused update lets you show off your murderous moves in both the small-scale Arena of Discipline and the biggie-sized Arena of Chaos.

Or, if soundly trouncing your fellow man isn't your cup of tea, there's always the reworked Padmarashka's Cave Alliance instance. I tried pronouncing it, and now the doctor says I have to keep this tiny cast on my tongue for the next eight weeks.

For full details on the patch, go here . We also have a couple nice guides for you here and here , with another - centered around the Arena of Chaos - just around the corner.