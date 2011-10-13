Aion's 48 man raid - Padmarashka's Cave Guide

With Aion patch 2.7 going live on October 19th, we've teamed up with NCsoft to give you some helpful hints to guide your way through Padmarashka's Cave. This new instance will test your fortitude as you battle Sematariux and Padmarashka with 47 of your closest friends. Yep, that's right, a 48-man raid! Will you be able to take down the monstrosities that lurk in Padmarashka's Cave? Read on to find out the best ways to approach this mammoth instance.

Padmarashka's Cave is a new 48-man Instanced Dungeon introduced in Aion Patch 2.7, based on the Dramata world boss encounters (Sematariux and Padmarashka) that were introduced in Aion Patch 2.0 (which will be removed for 2.7).

Tiamat and Siel, the Dramata, and the Assault on Balaurea

The Balaur have begun to withdraw from Inggison and Gelkmaros, marking the assault on Balaurea a success. However, this was not the Empyrean Lords' first attack on the Balaur homeland. Before the Cataclysm, Siel's Spear Legion entered Balaurea to put a stop to the horrors of the Udas Temple, a torture den dedicated to Dragon Lord Beritra. The attack culminated in a colossal battle between Dragon Lord Tiamat and Siel….

…Tiamat heaved forward, crushing Siel beneath its scaly hide. The Lady of Time tried to escape, but Tiamat slammed down its claws, pinning her. The Dragon Lord reared back, a blaze building in its throat, as another fire ignited deep within Siel. Tiamat's head lurched forward, flames licking through the cracks between its teeth. The Dragon Lord opened its maw, and Siel exploded in a brilliant light. Radiance burst forth from the Lady of Time, hurling Tiamat back. The earth cracked and buckled, opening chasms at Siel's feet, and for an instant the whole of Balaurea was consumed in light… .

Centuries after Siel's death in the Cataclysm, the children of the ten remaining Empyrean Lords entered Balaurea, determined to take the fight to Balaur once again. Tiamat's forces were to be the first line of defense, but soon fell back, unable to stem the tide of Daevas flooding into Balaurea. Tiamat has since ordered the Balaur to retreat, including Sematariux and Padmarashka, the two Dramata. Sematariux and Padmarashka are each responsible for fostering thousands of Drakan children, and are crucial to the Balaur war effort. While Sematariux abandoned its eggs without hesitation, Padmarashka remained despite Tiamat's orders—a disparate mother devoted to its children.

With the Balaur in retreat, Padmarashka now stands as the final obstacle to conquering Inggison and Gelkmaros. Confront Padmarashka, and secure the path to inner Balaurea where Tiamat awaits!

Entering Padmarashka's Cave

The entrance to Padmarashka's Cave is located in both Inggison and Gelkmaros. To enter Padmarashka's Cave, each player in the Alliance will need the Padmarashka's Cave Key, which can be obtained from the Balaur outside the entrance to Padmarashka's Cave in both Inggison and Gelkmaros.

Only one Padmarashka's Cave Key can be carried in the player's cube, however, an infinite number of Padmarashka's Cave Keys can be deposited in a Pet Bag, allowing players to carry more than one.

When entering Padmarashka's Cave, the key is consumed, and should the player want to re-enter, they will need another key.