PC Gamer's favourite monitor on sale at Amazon today

Are you looking for a new gaming monitor? If so, are you looking for the best monitor around? The Asus ROG Swift PG279Q is a 27-inch monitor with an IPS display and a 2560 x 1440 resolution, and it just so happens to top the list of our favorite screens. The good news is that you can find it at a discounted price right now on Amazon, where it's sitting at £703.

27-inches and a 1440p resolution is what we consider to be the current sweet spot for gaming. It offers an extra boost in pixels over a 1080p display, while not being as demanding as a 4K resolution. Plus, the PG279Q has a 144Hz refresh rate, which is overclockable to 165Hz. Normally an IPS panel such as this one would sacrifice some speed in refresh rates and have increased input lag in exchange for the better colors and viewing angles, but not so here. You've also got Nvidia's G-Sync technology which eliminates screen tearing if you've got the right graphics card for the job.

Amazon's listed RRP is £718.83, however the price has usually been closer to £750 and above over the last few months. It has been seen as cheap as £669 on Amazon before, but that was during last year's Black Friday sales. If you can't wait until November for another big discount, £703 is a good price for right now. There are certainly less expensive monitors available, for example the Asus VG248QE is an excellent choice if you're on a budget. But if you consider a new purchase an investment which will last at least five years, the Asus ROG Swift PG279Q is one of the best investments around.

