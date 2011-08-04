PC Gamer's epic Supreme Commander co-op match

In the new issue of PC Gamer UK , you can read about a vast game of Supreme Commander we played against two of the most powerful AI opponents possible. It was six PC Gamer writers versus two AIs, and the robocarnage was pretty spectacular. If you have Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance, you can grab the replay of our match here and watch it for yourself. If not, here's a gallery of shots from the game.

We're also turning it into a video anyone can watch, with commentary from us, so stay tuned for that. You can bookmark or subscribe to our Supreme Commander tag ( RSS ) and it'll pop up there.

If you're watching the replay in-game, here are a few things you may need: