PC Gamer US Podcast #349.5 - A Strong Italian Man

This week: a spoiler-free discussion of BioShock Infinite, what we liked at GDC 2013 , and our reaction to LucasArts' closure .

Witness the beginning of the downfall of vertebrate life on PC Gamer Podcast 349.5 - Spiders in Space

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Send an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com or call us toll-free at 877-404-1337 x724.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@elahti (Evan Lahti)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@AsaTJ (T.J. Hafer)

@belsaas (Erik Belsaas, podcast producer)