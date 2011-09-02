Sometimes, only a classic documentary about the resurrection of dinosaurs can help you explain your thoughts. Join us for this week's velociraptor-themed podcast, with special guest Ian Hardingham of Mode 7 games, makers of the excellent strategic-warfare-meets-Counter-Strike Frozen Synapse . Share in the delightful recollections of our favorite games and quirkiest surprises from PAX Prime 2011, including in-depth discussions on the PC Gaming Press Conference , Tribes: Ascend, League of Legends: Dominion, Warp, and more. Also: effortless Jurassic Park metaphors.

PC Gamer US Podcast 286: Jurassic Remark

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@IanHardingham (Ian)

@pcgamer

@ELahti (Evan)

@jaugustine (Josh)

@logandecker (Logan)

@Ljrepresent (Lucas)