PC Gamer US Podcast 248 – The path to failure

The PC Gamer band of brothers lock arms and rush headlong into the fray, discussing every bit of PC gaming news that crossed our radar this week on the latest episode of the PC Gamer podcast. Everything from Bioware teasing their next game to how successful Black Ops' latest patch is at eliminating the game's technical issues for our editors to what really happened at Activision-owned Bizarre Creations and Budcat Creations this week. Oh yeah, and Windows Live Marketplace launched--but should you care?

Click me and enjoy the madness.