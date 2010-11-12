Popular

PC Gamer US Podcast 247 – Soviet Interference

By

We managed to carve out an hour and seventeen minutes (before succumbing to radio propaganda attacks from the U.S.S.R.) today to address the state of Call of Duty: Black Ops on PC. Logan, Evan, Andy, former intern Erik Belsaas and Stan Press from Astro Gaming convene to share their multiplayer and single-player impressions and thoughts on the patience-hampering stuttering issue many players are still experiencing.

And as we monitor Dan's conversion to zombiehood while he's at home in sick-quarantine, he guides us our chat on UK retailers' claim that Steam is "killing the PC market," which has sparked a massive comment thread on this-here website.

Prepare your secret Soviet decoder ring! Download here.

Bonus note: by all accounts, our iTunes feed is fully operational. Let us know if you're still having issues.

See comments