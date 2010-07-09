PC Gamer US podcast 230 – Glass Cannon

Evan & Co. celebrate the return of some of their favorite games as the Starcraft II beta comes back online amidst Blizzard's Real ID controversy, Dragon Age 2 is officially announced, Microsoft announces a new strategy game, and the Engineer marches back into our lives with all sorts of mechanical wizardry ain Team Fortress 2's latest update. And if that isn't enough podcast to keep you satisfied for another week, we answer all of your Cataclysm questions with the crazy minds behind Outlandish Podcast , the bluntest, funniest WoW podcast you'll ever listen to.

