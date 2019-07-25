PC Gamer UK September issue: Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal, the follow-up to the impressive and grisly 2016 reboot, has some big boots to fill, so we sent Andy Kelly to a Martian hellscape to see how it lives up to its predecessor. Apparently pretty well, making the previous game seem almost dull in comparison. It's this month's cover feature, so you'll be able to find more within the mag's glossy pages.

If gory Doom isn't your thing, we're also celebrating The Sims this month. It's nearly 20 years old and changed PC gaming, so we got six writers to share their stories of family, fan fiction and laundry.

This month is filled to the brim with our E3 previews, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Dying Light 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Marvel's Avengers and loads more. On the review front, we've got Steel Division 2, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, My Friend Pedro and more.

In hardware, you can read our graphics card group test, find out if it's worth getting a Valve Index and check our this month's buyer's guide.

This month's free gift is Magicked Prism wings for Final Fantasy 15, which just received a new expansion. That's not all, however, because we've also included our Top 100 PC games list for 2019 in a separate feature booklet, featuring the best PC games you should play right now. We've made some pretty significant changes since last year.

