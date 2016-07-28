PC Gamer UK September issue: Deus Ex Mankind Divided

Time travel to the cyberpunk world of 2029 with PC Gamer UK issue 295, courtesy of this month’s cover star Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Andy donned his own mechanically augmented power suit (I understand he stores it alongside his collection of onesies) and joined Adam Jensen for the first seven hours of his latest venture.

Elsewhere inside, the PC Gamer team gathers the 100 greatest PC games of all time. This is of course undisputed and naturally your personal favourite is ranked 101. Sorry about that.

Join us for massive previews of the likes of Witcher card ‘em up Gwent and martial arts action role-player Absolver, among many others, and come see our comprehensive head-to-head supertest of the best gaming keyboards available today.

