PC Gamer UK Podcast 42: Tamagotchi Comeback

Tom Senior, Phil Savage and podcast favourite ‘The Meeting Next Door’ return to talk about walking – in houses, in caves, and even in Europe during a war. Also: would Jeremy Corbyn main Chun-Li, and what does Theresa May’s Crusader Kings 2 save look like? All that, and Dragon Age 2 is mentioned yet again.

Discussed: What Remains of Edith Finch, Scanner Sombre, Call of Duty: WW2