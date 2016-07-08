PC Gamer UK Podcast 017: Inside, Furi, Minecraft

Andy finds out if Inside deserves the critical acclaim. Samuel learns how many bosses it takes to crave a chicken dinner. Phil discovers what’s hiding in his pile of shame. We all find out why Angus is playing Minecraft, of all things. Then it all goes a bit wrong. Sorry. It’s Friday and things got a bit out of hand.

You can get Episode 17: Other Pizzas Are Available here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Games: Inside, Furi, Styx: Master of Shadows, Minecraft, Brigador.

This week: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Andy Kelly , Angus Morrison .

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above.

This week’s music is from Grand Theft Auto IV.