PC Gamer UK Podcast 015: Watch Dogs 2, Trials of the Blood Dragon

This week, things get intimate. With Andy trapped up a mountain, Samuel and Phil settle in for a two man heart-to-heart. Sam sets the record straight on his E3 experience. Phil experiences the ordeal of Trials of the Blood Dragon. Also: is the Xbox One doomed? What games would you take to a desert island? Do you have internet on this desert island? Why is nobody coming to help you off this desert island?

Grab Episode 015: Sea lion continuity directly here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Discussed: Watch Dogs 2, Trials of the Blood Dragon, Agents of Mayhem, Batman: Arkham Knight, Abzu

This week: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above.

This week’s music is from Half-Life 2: Episode 2.