PC Gamer UK October issue: Quake Champions

We sent Phil to cover one of the hottest convention's (both figuratively and literally) in the world this month: Quakecon. He came back from Texas with all the dirt on Quake Champions, so we made the upcoming first-person blast 'em up the cover star of PC Gamer UK issue 296. I now can't be convinced that isn't Mr Savage hiding within the red armour pictured above.

Elsewhere inside, we'll tell you every single thing we know right now about Mass Effect Andromeda—we even interviewed developers BioWare to correct our work.

In PC Gamer VS Doom, Andy has his Doom Snapmap judged by creators id Software—they're harsh but fair—while our preview list month boasts the likes of Prey, Slayer Shock and Grow Up.

Issue 296 is on shelves now and available on your many and varied digital devices from Google Play, the App Store and Zinio (they may be slow to update—look for Quake Champions on the front). You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save money, receive monthly deliveries and wonder at our exclusive subscriber covers. Like this:

This month: