PC Gamer UK November issue: A Total War Saga: Troy

Total War is going all the way back to the Bronze Age in this month's cover star, A Total War Saga: Troy. With it, Creative Assembly Sofia aims to blend history and mythology together as the Greeks and Trojans fight over honour and a kidnapped queen. You won't see a Trojan Horse, but you will be able to recruit a guy who thinks he's a minotaur.

Elsewhere, Wes Fenlon takes a look at retro gaming in Japan and how people are preserving gaming's past, while Tom Senior finds out how Motion Twin, developer of Dead Cells, plans to follow up the brilliant roguelike.

We're spoiling you with previews this month thanks to Gamescom. There are shenanigans in Planet Zoo, the first details of Kerbal Space Program 2, more Cyberpunk 2077 and our first hands-on with Empire of Sin. In reviews, we give our verdicts on Control, Man of Medan, World of Warcraft Classic and more.

On the hardware side, you can get help putting together a new PC with our handy Buyer's Guide, while SSD hunters will find plenty of suggestions in our SSD group test

