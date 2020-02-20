PC Gamer UK March issue: Dota Underlords

After a stint in Early Access, Dota Underlords is now out in the wild, auto-battling its little heart out. For this month's cover feature, Valve invited us to the office to chat to the team and find out what's in store for its latest game.

Now that we're firmly in 2020, it's time to delve into what's coming out this year. Our 2020 preview takes a look at all the biggest games we're anticipating in 2020, from Cyberpunk 2077 to Crusader Kings 3.

Sticking with previews, we've got a big hands-on with Doom Eternal that should tide you over until the imminent launch. It's joined by previews of Amazon's MMO, New World, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Panzer Corps 2 and more.

On the review front, we re-kill some undead Nazis in Zombie Army 4: Dead War, trek through Journey to the Savage Planet and hit big beasties with giant swords in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

This month, we're also continuing our coverage of the PC scene in China, sending Steven Messner to find out more about the country's burgeoning indie scene. It's rapidly growing, but it's under threat from government censorship and turbulent market trends.

In hardware, we've put the best headsets through their paces so you find the right one for you. And If you're thinking of putting together a new PC, check out our buyer's guide.

