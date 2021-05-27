PC Gamer UK July issue: Darkest Dungeon 2

Another month, another brand new PC Gamer magazine. In this issue, our cover story delves deep into the gloriously grim Darkest Dungeon 2. We chat with the devious minds, Red Hook Games, about the new twists and turns awaiting players in this somber sequel.

Our second feature is our review of the Mortal Kombat movie. It's a film that wants to be taken seriously, but when dealing with a game series that is known for its absurdity, what is the result like? Does the film adaptation live up to the beloved videogame series? It's time to find out.

Our big preview of the month is Expeditions: Rome. The latest game in this series of historical RPGs takes us on a tour of an ancient world and puts players in the position of one of the greatest conquerors of the age. Joining Expedition: Rome are previews of Diablo 2: Resurrected, 12 Minutes, Gord, Last Stop and more.

If you're after some in-depth game reviews, you can read all about our verdicts for Resident Evil Village, Nier Replicant, Silicon Dreams, MotoGP21, Quantum League and Smelter.

A hop, skip, and a jump over to hardware, and the team has been busy grappling with high refresh rate monitors and have a list of the best of the bunch. Not sure how to get the most out of high refresh rates? Make sure to check it out.

If you nab this issue you'll receive a free digital bundle of goodies for Super Animal Royale. Developers Pixile have created a bunch of PCG inspired exclusive items complete with our red, black, and white colours and logo. Just download the game from Steam and redeem your free bundle in the settings menu under 'coupon code'.

Issue 357 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers.

As always, if you're a PCG subscriber you get the super special exclusive magazine cover, which this month features the broody artwork of Darkest Dungeon 2. Here's what it looks like:

(Image credit: Future)

This month: