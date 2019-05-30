PC Gamer UK July issue: Borderlands 3

This year we'll be returning to Pandora—and much further afield—in Borderlands 3. Gearbox has returned to its loot-obsessed shooter, which it has filled with an unreasonably high number of exotic murder tools. Phil put some of them to use in a recent hands-on, and you can read about his impressions in our Borderlands 3 cover feature.

Elsewhere this month, we take a look at a very different kind of shooter. Ghost Recon Breakpoint is the latest in Ubisoft's tactical shooter series, again set in an open world. Breakpoint will be less empowering than its predecessor, however, with the roles reversed and the players being hunted down.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is still on our minds, so Andy Kelly's been chatting to director Kazunori Kadoi about remaking one of the most memorable locations, Raccoon City's police station. Jeremy Peel has also set himself a mission to finish every level of Orcs Must Die! Unchained before it closes for good.

Along with Borderlands 3 and Ghost Recon, this month's previews include Control, Eastward, NeoCab and more. Reviews, meanwhile, include Total War: Three Kingdoms, Mortal Kombat 11 and Rage 2.

On the hardware front, Phil Iwaniuk looks at competitive gaming rigs to see if better gear really makes you a better player, and we take a look at the best gaming keyboards you can buy today.

