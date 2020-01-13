PC Gamer UK February issue: Games of the Decade

2020 might be here, but we're not quite ready to leave the last decade behind. This month, PC Gamer is hosting an extravaganza of nostalgia, looking back at ten years of standout games and era-defining trends. It was the decade of Fortnite, massive crowdfunding campaigns and early access games—there's a lot to get through.

Looking into the future, we check out Path of Exile 2, the sequel to the action-RPG best known for its complex, sprawling passive skill tree, which promises to overhaul the main game as well as adding a new campaign. It's joined by previews for fellow ARPG Dark Alliance, Zombie Army 4 and the Divinity: Original Sin board game.

Reviews, meanwhile, include original X-Com creator Julian Gollop's latest turn-based tactics affair, Phoenix Point, along with the long-awaited Shenmue 3 and yet another ARPG, the surprising Darksiders Genesis.

Elsewhere, capitalism is abound in the next instalment of our Outer Worlds diary, we return to the original Final Fantasy MMO, Final Fantasy 11, and our latest Special Report charts the journey of an occult pinball game through the perils of Steam Early Access.

On the hardware front, there's our latest group test, working hard to find the best cases for your precious PC parts, our report on StarCraft 2's impressive AI players and our buyer's guide.

This month's free gift is a Magic: The Gathering Arena deck worth £10.

Issue 340 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers. This month's is historic.

(Image credit: Future)

This month