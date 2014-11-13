Popular

PC Gamer UK December issue: World of Warcraft

Warlords of Draenor comes out today; the fifth expansion for the massively multiplayer phenomenon that is World of Warcraft. In December's issue of PC Gamer, we salute not only WoW's future, but also its past—celebrating 10 years of lore, quests, community and hide-skinning.

What else? How about Cory's hands-on impressions of H1Z1? Or maybe Chris's report on the making of Wolfenstein: The New Order? Or perhaps a Smite hero? Nestled inside the issue, you'll find a free Smite character and skin. The issue, which is in shops now, can be ordered through My Favourite Magazines. Digitally, you'll find it on the App Store, Google Play, and Zinio, and you can subscribe to get issues delivered directly to your door. Read on for a look at the subs cover, and a round-up of the features to be found in issue 272.

This month we...

  • Talk to Blizzard about the future of WoW.
  • Investigate the impact of the world-changing MMO.
  • Talk to MachineGames about the violence and humour of Wolfenstein: The New Order.
  • Offer up the latest impressions of H1Z1, Resident Evil Revelations 2, Total War: Attila, Dungeons 2, Battleborn, Crookz and Life Is Strange.
  • Review Alien: Isolation, FIFA 15, Defense Grid 2, Wasteland 2, The Golf Club, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Stronghold Crusader 2, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Fable Anniversary, A Golden Wake, Train Fever, Minimum and Hack 'n' Slash.
  • Find out which gaming mouse is worthy of your hands.
  • Discover the hidden worth of Resident Evil 6, and go bug hunting in Boiling Point: Road To Hell.
  • Find out if Chivalry is dead. Get it?
  • Reinstall Alien versus Predator.
  • Find even more ways to torture the poor denizens of The Sims 4.

...And more!

