PC Gamer UK December issue - Planetside 2

Planetside is going to be enormous. Its battles will rage across entire continents and support hundreds of players at a time. It will have tanks, ships and, according to the man on our cover, gatling guns with laser sights for precision mass-destruction. You can read all about it in our preview in the latest edition of PC Gamer UK. It hits store shelves today. It's also available online , digitally through Zinio and Apple Newsstand , and it should already be with subscribers now.

There are few things less subtle than a gatling gun with a laser site, but Max Payne is one of them. We catch up with the gravelliest hero in gaming on his new adventures in Max Payne 3, chat to Ken Levine about Bioshock Infinite, get rich quickly and horribly in Runescape, play Diablo 3, take a look at the new Syndicate and much, much more. We also give away a load of free stuff. This month our issues come with codes for six free games on Good Old Games, £20 worth of items in Runes of Magic and free money in any Sony MMO.

In our preview section this month, Tom Francis teaches wolves a lesson they'll never forget by becoming a rabbit and then punching them repeatedly in the face in Overgrowth. We use BRAINS on CLUES to bring crooks to justice in LA Noire, see a man's brain hacked in Syndicate and very carefully examine the Diablo 3 beta by playing it, and then playing it some more, and then forgetting about deadlines and playing it even more. You'll also find previews of War of the Roses, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning.

In reviews this month, we summon spider-bots to our aid to raid Rage, kill zombies on the moon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Rezurrection, stab some backs in A Game of Thrones: Genesis, suffer Call of Juarez: The Cartel and pit PES against Fifa 12. We also review Red Orchestra 2, Hard Reset, Trackmania 2: Canyon, Total War: Shogun 2: Rise of the Samurai, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12: The Masters, Sengoku, Universe Sandbox, Rock of Ages, Bus and Cable Car Simulator, Driver: San Francisco, Fallout: New Vegas - Lonesome Road, Demolition Inc, Hector: Badge of Carnage and, once we eventually stopped giggling at the fact that there's a game called Ports: Pressure at the Port, we reviewed Ports: Pressure at the Port.

Elsewhere in this issue, Adam Oxford challenges himself to review all the latest wheels and flight sticks without going "nyeeeeoowm" out loud, we invent our perfect vision of Thief 4 (it's not called Thi4f, for a start), examine a spectacular underdog victory in this month's Battle report, go adventuring in Minecraft's Adventure Update, discover how Ultima VII: The Black Gate was made, revisit one of the best co-op games ever in our update on Left 4 Dead 2 and blow up the world over and over again in Defcon.

And that's before we start writing about what else we've been playing in Extra Life. Tom Senior risks certain zombification to rescue some orange juice in Dead Island, Owen tries to play Counter-Strike, Tim Stone swaps his rifle for a camera in hunting sim, The Hunter, Tom H looks for the key to Adam Jensen's psyche by rifling through his underwear drawer in Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Tom Francis wants more games to copy Bastion.

