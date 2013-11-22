PC Gamer UK Christmas issue: Everquest Next

This month's cover star is staring into the packed horde of past MMOs and, judging by her unsheathing of an arrow, isn't too impressed. That's because she's fighting for Everquest Next, SOE's attempt to break free of the conventional wisdom governing massively multiplayer worlds. We sent Tyler and Cory to chart this revolution. They built an inn. Meanwhile, back at base, PCG receives reinforcements in the shape of Andy Kelly and Ben Griffin. Fully staffed once again, the team endeavours to become an elite fighting unit in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It is not a smooth process.

This month we...



Get creative with SOE's MMO reinvention Everquest Next and its Landmark construction tool.

Summon an intergalactic council to preview Galactic Civilizations 3, Magicka: Wizard Wars, Volume, Daylight, Redshirt, Dungeon Defenders 2, Eden Star and Blackguards.

Explore the microcosm of culture at the heart of Malaysia's cybercafes.

Use Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as a platform for team bonding and unintentional fires.

Review Battlefield 4, Football Manager 2014, The Stanley Parable, The Wolf Among Us, Rocksmith 2014, Arma Tactics, Castles in the Sky, Batman: Arkham Origins, Shadow Warrior, Democracy 3, Tetrobot and Co., Megabyte Punch, Eldritch and Formula 1 2013.

Hunt through the alpha build of Sir, You Are Being Hunted in search of a verdict.

Build a next-gen beating PC for £500.

Stalk through Dishonored: The Brigmore Witches, Hearthstone, Take On Mars, Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Card Hunter in Now Playing.

Hungrily consume Don't Starves post-release updates.

Reinstall the many weird worlds of Weird Worlds.

All that, and some silly jokes about Levolution!