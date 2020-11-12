PC Gamer UK Christmas issue: Elite Dangerous: Odyssey

This month's issue of PC Gamer explores the far reaches of the galaxy in Elite Dangerous’ new Odyssey expansion. Our cover feature goes behind-the-scenes of the space flight sim and takes a closer look at the ambitious Odyssey update, the first one that lets players leave the safety of their ships to step foot on alien worlds.

It's finally here, but was it worth the wait? We take a deep dive into Baldur’s Gate 3’s Early Access release, testing whether the D&D sandbox is worth the purchase in its current state. Read our four-page verdict that has everything you need to know.

Our big preview of this issue is the gangster strategy game Empire of Sin, followed by our takes on Ubisoft's mythical open-world Immortals Fenyx Rising, the dark fantasy retelling of Arthurian mythology King Arthur: Knight's Tale, the terraforming base builder Per Aspera, and Bloober Team's new psychological horror The Medium.

The reviews section in this issue has some high scoring games, including Star Wars Squadrons, Amnesia: Rebirth, and Genshin Impact. You can also read about what we thought of FIFA 21, Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition, and Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Over in hardware land, the group test this issue focuses on Nvidia’s 30-series graphics cards. If you're thinking about making the jump to some next-gen software, make sure you read our guide where we've broken down all the details to help you make an informed choice with your cash.

This month's free gift is a digital copy of the Ultimate Retro Hardware Guide, a book that examines some of Retro Gamer's favourite consoles and computers throughout video game history.

