PC Gamer UK August issue: Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 dominated an otherwise fairly quiet E3, in no small part thanks to the disarmingly charming Keanu Reeves, who will accompany players on their Night City misadventures. In our E3 special and cover feature, Phil will tell you everything you need to know about the RPG, and why it was one of the best things at E3.

Before E3 even kicked off, the big announcements were rolling in, and they don't come much bigger than Baldur's Gate 3. Divinity: Original Sin 2's Larian Studios is resurrecting the series with an original story set in the Forgotten Realms. We sent Fraser to find out why we should be scared of mindflayers and how Larian's adapting the tabletop game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is something of a reimagining, and this issue we get our first look at the big changes. We'll be playing as soldiers and 'rebel freedom fighters' this time, and it's looking pretty grim. In World of Warcraft Classic, things are more chipper. The MMO is getting classic servers that hurl it back in time, to before the first expansion, and we caught up with Blizzard during Warcraft's 25th anniversary to learn more about this trip back to the past.

Sticking with the classics, Alex Kane takes us back to the days of the Old Republic, taking a look at the making of BioWare's Star Wars RPG. Jeremy Peel, meanwhile, has another diary for us, this time getting into lots of fights in Mirror's Edge.

Previews this month include Planet Zoo, Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Night Call and loads more. As for reviews, we've got Observation, Outer Wilds, Pathologic 2, Void Bastards and plenty of others.

On the hardware front, the Oculus Rift S gets the review treatment, we've put the best gamepads for PC to the test and our buyer's guide will help you find the best parts for your PC.

