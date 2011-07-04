PC Gamer UK, August issue: Aliens: Colonial Marines

The trouble with futuristic marines is that they think they can wander through an alien spaceship, never look above or behind them, and still be alive five minutes later. This month's cover demonstrates exactly why THAT WILL NOT WORK. In Aliens: Colonial Marines, you must always check your six, a lesson we learned well when we went to see it. You can read all about Gearbox's new co-op survival horror game in our huge preview.

The new issue will be available to buy online this Wednesday July 6, and will be hitting store shelves soon.

Read on to find out what else we've managed to cram into the August issue of PC Gamer UK.

Leaping out of this issue like a sexually frustrated facehugger, you'll find even more slithery, horrible aliens as we explore the new Zerg units in our feature on StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm. Then we take a look at the best upcoming MMOs in our feature on The New Online Heroes.

Then there's the small matter of how the PC stole E3 this year. Discover how with our previews on Bioshock Infinite, Far Cry 3, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, XCOM, Brothers in Arms: Furious 4, Hitman Absolution, Dead Island, Sword of the Stars 2, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Metro: Last Light, Arma 3 and more.

Snapping ourselves back to the present, we take on all the latest releases in our review section. This issue you'll get reviews on Duke Nukem Forever, Hunted: The Demon's Forge, Capsized, Beep, The Sims 3: Generations, Terraria, Frozen Synapse, Bioshock 2: Minerva's Den, Fallout: New Vegas - Honest Hearts, Lego Pirates of the Carribean, Vertex Dispenser, Mythos, Combat Mission: Battle for Normandy, Alice: Madness Returns, The Last Templar, Battleslots and Pride of Nations. Then we physically fight each other to review BUTTON.

Swiftly recovering from list exhaustion, we played yet more games and wrote about the funny things that happened in them in this month's Extra Life. Richard Cobbett bloodies his sword in The Witcher 2, Tom Francis gets to grips with gravity in Capsized, Chris Donland becomes a dragon in Hoard, Owen absolutley will not learn how to play Brink properly, and Jon Blyth wonders if Bulletstorm is the new Duke Nukem. We also examine the highs and lows of Rift's first world event in Update, and dive sideways firing golden pistols in Action Half Life 2 for this month's edition of the Top Ten Free Downloads.

There's more, of course. We haven't mentioned Tom Francis' return to the Fate of Atlantis, or this month's Hard Stuff, in which our robo-reviewbot Adam Oxford tackles the latest innovations in PC hardware and reviews the latest motherboards. To find out what else lies in store, you'll have to get hold of the issue yourself. Enjoy.