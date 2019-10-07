Join the PC Gamer Destiny 2 clan today

Occasionally I steel myself to look at the time I've sunk into Destiny 2 (note: not wasted) and—deep breath—before last week's migration from Battlenet to Steam it stood at over 2,500 hours. To have stuck around that long, I obviously think the game's pretty special. For me it's the combo of sublime-feeling weaponry and Destiny's majestic-but-ruined art direction. It's essentially the game that, as a kid who was in love with the imagery from a book called Spacewreck: Ghostships and Derelicts of Space , I always dreamed of playing.

But there's no way I would have stuck around this long without the support system of the various clans I've been a part of. It's a story that will be familiar to anyone who's played more traditional MMOs, but I've met people though Destiny 2 that I've had incredible experiences with. Players who helped me finish my first raids, carried me though Iron Banner grinds with brutal gallows humour, and shared my excitement at each new exotic unlocked.

I want to pay that forward, and so we've decided to try something new here on PC Gamer. To celebrate the arrival of Shadowkeep—and with it New Light, the newly free-to-play component of Destiny 2—we're partnering with Bungie to create the Official PC Gamer Destiny 2 Clan. Launching fully on Tuesday with the weekly reset, the clan's goal is to bring together both veteran and new Guardians. Sign up is open now to everyone via the links below.

Clan sign-up on Bungie.net

Make sure you're logged in to Steam and then follow the link above.

PC Gamer Destiny 2 Clan Discord

Join here and start chatting with fellow Guardians. Clan members will be expected to abide by the usual PC Gamer community guidelines .

The100.io

We also recommend making an account on this third-party site, as we'll be using it to schedule game session for you to join.

About the PC Gamer Destiny 2 Clan (Image credit: Bungie) The launch period of the clan is being supported as part of a paid partnership with Destiny 2. This article, and all related Destiny 2 content on this site, are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of PC Gamer. We'd also like to thank Razer for providing gaming hardware to one of our Vanguard leaders who recently moved countries!

For the first month the clan will be led by our own hand-picked Vanguards—C_Stewie and ImAPsychoLlama, each of whom have years of experience with the game. They'll be in Discord every day, helping schedule games, answering questions, and playing with clan members.

Remember this isn't a carry service. We want to create a community where players are working together to knock out the exotic quest for Deathbringer or grinding to craft a god roll Tranquility sniper rifle. We'll also be publishing additional Destiny 2 content throughout October to provide tips, advice, deep dives on the lore, and a ton of other stuff.

Once the launch period is over, our plan is to hand the keys to the community, to players who've proved they're ready to step up. If the initial clan is oversubscribed, we'll branch off into some sub-clans to ensure as many people can be part of it as possible. And don't forget, there are significant benefits to playing in a large clan, like the weekly powerful engrams you'll receive from Hawthorne as your compadres complete activities together. Speaking of which, don't forget to register for a free engram from the Bungie website.

Sign up, hop on, and say hi to a bunch of potential new fireteam members.

I'll see you on the Moon.