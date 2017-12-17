PC Gamer Club members have a chance to win great Razer prizes

PC Gamer Club members have a chance to win one of three Razer prize packs featuring some great gear. One grand prize winner will receive a Razer Kraken 7.1 Pro V2 headset, Razer Base Station Chroma, and a Razer Rogue Backpack! The first runner up will win a Razer Kraken Pro V2 gaming headset and a Razer Basilisk mouse, and the second runner up will score a Razer Kraken Pro V2 gaming headset.

Want to enter? If you're a PC Gamer Club member already, you should be getting an email soon with instructions. If not, the contest is open to new Club members before December 21. Winners will be drawn randomly.

Why join the PC Gamer Club ? Aside from surprise giveaways like this, Legendary members get an ad-free site, free games every month, a digital subscription to PC Gamer magazine, and more. See everything you can get right now .

Now onto those prizes! Here's what Razer has furnished for our grand prize:

Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 headset — Features large 50mm drivers, 7.1 surround sound, and a retractable microphone with active noise-cancellation on PC.

Razer Base Station Chroma — A stylish headphone stand with Razer Chroma lighting which doubles as a USB hub.

Razer Rogue Backpack — A tear and water resistant backpack with a scratch proof interior and dedicated laptop compartment.

This giveaway is open to PC Gamer Club members, one entry per person. Entry instructions will be provided to Club members through email. Entries must be submitted before Friday, December 15 at 12 pm PST—if you sign up for the Club, please allow some time to receive instructions—after which winners will be determined via a random drawing and notified by email. Prizes are furnished and shipped by Razer. This giveaway is not open to residents of Puerto Rico, Quebec and Rhode Island, and where prohibited by law. See the next page for the complete rules and restrictions.