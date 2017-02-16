Payday 3 is in development, but it may be a way off

It's been nearly four years since Payday 2 released, so it's no surprise to hear that Overkill software is working on its follow-up Payday 3. The news comes via publisher Starbreeze's latest financial earnings report, so while there's no flashy CG trailer or coy social media teases, we at least know it's 100 percent true.

"It is with great satisfaction that we also can announce that Payday 3 production is officially initiated and at a full design stage," the spokesperson wrote. That's promising, but it doesn't sound like a release is imminent, as the studio wants to take its time.

"I’d like to especially clarify, that this project will enjoy as much time as we deem needed. It will be done when it’s done. This is our single most important brand today and the cornerstone of our business and we will treat it accordingly. Updates in the near future might be scares and far between. You simply don’t rush Payday 3."

No, you simply don't. In the meantime, Payday 2 is still receiving ongoing support in the form of a recent Scarface-themed DLC and new customisable safe houses.