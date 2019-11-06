Payday 2 is getting a free update and more DLC tomorrow

After announcing that development on Payday 2 would be starting up again, Starbreeze and Overkill have unveiled their new plans for the co-op FPS, which includes a free update, Silk Road, and three DLCs.

With the Silk Road update, all players will get access to a new cosmetic system that lets you choose both the mask and outfit for their bank robber, and to start you off you'll get access to six outfits for free.

The tactical BDU, raincoat, scrubs, winter camo parka outfits and more will all be free, while a further 20 will be available via the Tailor Pack 1 DLC. Technically, you actually get fewer unique outfits than with the free update, numbering at only four, but each comes in five different colours.

Free

Tactical BDU

Raincoat

Scrubs

Winter Camo Parka

Tuxedo

Murkywater Uniform

DLC

The Showman

The Casual Formal

The Sunny Rico

The Classic

For more practical criminals, there's also the Cartel Optics Mod Pack DLC, which nets players ten new weapon mods themed around optics and sights. You'll get three sights, two pistol sights, two optics gadgets, a grip, a muzzle brake and a compensator.

The third piece of DLC is a new heist. The gang will have to head to the border with Mexico to mess up the plans of their enemies, Murkywater and the Dentist, who are moving cash and illegal goods through a tunnel under the border. Some of the gang will need to tackle Murkywater and the Dentist, while the rest rescue their old handler, Bain, who is apparently in trouble yet again.

Development on the game ceased last year amid troubles at publisher Starbreeze, not made any better by the commercial failure of Overkill's The Walking Dead, which was eventually removed from Steam and ended with Skybound Entertainment, the owner of The Walking Dead, terminating its contract with Starbreeze.

Payday 2's Silk Road update and the accompanying DLC are due out on November 7.