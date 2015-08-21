Popular

Payday 2 is free to try this weekend

Co-op heist shooter Payday 2 is now free to download and play until 1pm Pacific Time / 9pm BST on Sunday. It's also 75% on Steam off during the free trial period, selling at £3.74 / $4.99.

Payday began life as a shooter in the Left 4 Dead mould that put you through longer, linear levels blasting swarms of zombies cops. Payday 2 has more thoughtful periods that let you wander around a level spotting entrance points and security cameras before the caper starts.

In my experience you have to unlock a bunch of the game's tools before it really gets interesting, but if you're looking for a quick blast of lightweight co-op shooting this weekend, you could do worse. We gave it a solid 79 in our review back in 2013.

