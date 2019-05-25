Part two of Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Fate of Atlantis DLC out next month

The second episode in The Fate of Atlantis, Assassin's Creed Odyssey's DLC inspired by the afterlife in Greek mythology, will be out on June 4, Ubisoft has announced.

The Fate of Atlantis - Torment of Hades will continue the story started by Fields of Elysium, which launched last month. The Steam reviews for the DLC are currently "very positive", suggesting it's worth considering if you enjoyed the base game. Torment of Hades is the second of three episodes planned for The Fate of Atlantis, and the third is due out "mid-2019".

Torment of Hades is, as you might have guessed, all about exploring the underworld, and you'll get to meet Hades himself. Ubisoft teased the environments in this gif yesterday: expect dusty plains, dead trees and enemies with strange, glowing markings.

There are two ways to start The Fate of Atlantis. The first involves completing the Between Two Worlds questline, along with the Heir of Memories and the Lost Tales of Greece questlines that follow, and having a character at level 28 or above. The second is a shortcut option that gives you a new level 52 hero to begin Heir of Memories, but it doesn't carry over your progress from the main campaign.

You can only buy The Fate of Atlantis as an entire package, but it's 50% off on Steam for the next few days, making it $12.50/£10.50.