Assassin's Creed Odyssey DLC heads to the afterlife next week

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is kicking off its second major DLC, The Fate of Atlantis, by sending players into the ancient Greek afterlife. The first of three episodes, Fields of Elysium, will launch on April 23.

You can check out the trailer above, which boasts the stunning backdrops we've come to expect from Assassin's Creed, as well as a suitably dramatic score. A seething Cerberus also makes an appearance.

Fields of Elysium promises encounters with various mythical beasts and Greek gods and players should expect to face the forces of the Isu during the adventure. More legendary weapons and gear are up for grabs and new Ability enhancements will be introduced with the episode, allowing you to modify existing abilities to alter their function.

The Fate of Atlantis storyline starts after you've completed the main game and you'll need to complete the Between Two Worlds questline, along with the Heir of Memories and the Lost Tales of Greece questlines that follow. A character level of 28 or higher is also required. You can check the full details here.

The Fate of Atlantis DLC will continue with a second episode, Torment of Hades, and conclude with Judgement of Atlantis, completing the second story arc sometime this summer.