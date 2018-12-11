Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2018 skins revealed

The festive season has come to Overwatch, and what better way to celebrate than by checking out all the new Winter Wonderland skins that it's delivered? So let's do that—with glamour shots!

I don't know if that's the proper term for them, but that's what Bo calls them and it seems appropriate: They're skins, but posed in the game, so instead of standing passively in front of a generic background, for instance, you've got Junkrat Krampus screaming at children who are waiting in line to have their pictures taken with him at the mall. (That's how it plays in my head, at least.) Or Torbjorn Claus, setting up little tiny gun turrets on an idyllic living room floor for some reason. And there's Ashe and Bob, playing in the snow in coordinated cold-weather outerwear. You've got a few seasonal sprays to check out in there, too.

Don't forget that the skins from last year's Winter Wonderland event are also available this year at a discount, so if you missed them the first time around, this is your opportunity to catch up. The 2018 Overwatch Winter Wonderland event runs until January 2.