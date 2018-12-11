Overwatch's Winter Wonderland event is live

The 2018 Overwatch Winter Wonderland event is live, with new items, festively decorated maps, and the return of the Yeti Hunter and Mei's Snowball Offensive winter brawls.

As we kind of expected, there won't be a new winter brawl added to the Winter Wonderland this year, but there will be a stocking full of of new skins and emotes to unlock, and items from last year's event will also be available at a discount. A number of the new skins have already been revealed, including Snowboarder Zarya, Arctic Fox Lucio, Sugar Plum Fairy Mercy, and Junkrat Krampus.

The Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2018 event runs until January 2. Full details are up at playoverwatch.com.