Overwatch trailer shows five fun minutes of character abilities

You could fit what I know about Overwatch onto the back of a postage stamp, but I enjoyed this new trailer quite a bit. It's cartoony, over the top, and inherently funny, reminding me of the good old days of Team Fortress 2. (You know, before Valve Father Ted-ed the game into the boggling mess it is today.)

We talked about Overwatch's newly revealed characters a few days ago, and now you can see the cast of heroes and villains in action. There will be 21 at launch, and the game's director isn't sure how Blizzard is going to handle adding more afterwards. But I like what's in there already a hell of a lot—the hardest part is going to be narrowing them down into a handful of mains.