Overwatch to improve reporting system in patch 1.5

With Blizzard set to focus on fairness regarding Overwatch's Competitive Play, it makes sense the developer plans to improve its in-game player reporting system moving forward as well. Expect changes from patch 1.5 onward.

Although considered a good thing by the majority of players, the way the current system works isn't without its flaws. Players who receive an inordinate amount of reports risk having their accounts 'silenced'—which rules them out of the in-game voice chat—however reports are being filed for a number of unworthy reasons, such as players choosing unpopular heroes.

In an extensive thread on the Overwatch forum, many players shared their issues with the existing set up and how it needs to change.

"Blizzard, you need to fix your reporting system," says user Vill. "I'm sick of people reporting me for playing unpopular heros (Symmetra) in QP and Competitive and having those reports result in my account being silenced. It's the definition of harassment and abusing players for playing heroes you've put in the game."

Jeff Kaplan, the game's director replied with the following:

"We're actively working on this right now. It's going to take some time for all of the changes we want to do to get implemented. But starting in Patch 1.5 you'll start to see the early beginnings of change to the reporting system. More changes will come in subsequent patches."

Naturally, a deluge of more specific questions followed however Blizzard remains tight-lipped for now. No word on when we can expect patch 1.5, however season three of Competitive Play is set to kick off on December 1.