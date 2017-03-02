Overwatch storms GDC Awards, No Man's Sky picks up 'Innovation' prize

Overwatch was crowned Game of the Year at last night's annual Game Developer's Choice Awards 2017—held as part of this year's Game Developer's Conference currently being held in San Francisco.

Up against Sony and Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4, Playdead's indie darling Inside, Arkane and Bethesda's Dishonored, and Campo Santo's Firewatch, Blizzard's team-based shooter triumphed in the ceremony's top offering; and also grabbed Best Design on the night.

No Man's Sky also picked up the event's Innovation Award, ahead of Pokemon Go, Inside, Firewatch, and The Witness. Hello Games' Innes McKendrick took to Twitter to express he and his team's surprise.

apparently we won an award?umoopsMarch 2, 2017

McKendrick then confessed the Hello Games crew were eating dinner and "talking about how [they] definitely wouldn't win an award."

Here's a rundown of the finalists and winners in their entirety:

Game of the Year

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)—WINNER

Inside (Playdead)

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Firewatch (Campo Santo/Panic)

Best Audio

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE/Electronic Arts)

Thumper (Drool)

DOOM (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Inside (Playdead)—WINNER

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Best Debut

Heart Machine (Hyper Light Drifter)

Campo Santo (Firewatch)—WINNER

ConcernedApe (Stardew Valley)

Drool (Thumper)

Night School Studio (Oxenfree)

Best Design

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)—WINNER

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

The Witness (Thekla)

Inside (Playdead)

DOOM (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Best Mobile/Handheld Game

Super Mario Run (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Clash Royale (Supercell)

Pokémon Go (Niantic)—WINNER

Reigns (Nerial/Devolver Digital)

Pokémon Sun/Moon (Game Freak/The Pokémon Company)

Innovation Award

The Witness (Thekla)

Inside (Playdead)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)—WINNER

Firewatch (Campo Santo/Panic)

Pokémon Go (Niantic)

Best Narrative

The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Oxenfree (Night School Studio)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Inside (Playdead)

Firewatch (Campo Santo/Panic)—WINNER

Best Technology

Battlefield 1 (DICE/Electronic Arts)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

DOOM (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog)—WINNER

Best Visual Art

Firewatch (Campo Santo/Panic)

The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Inside (Playdead)—WINNER

Best VR/AR Game

Rez Infinite (Monstars/Enhance Games)

Superhot VR (SUPERHOT Team)

Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives (Owlchemy Labs)—WINNER

Pokémon Go (Niantic)

Fantastic Contraption (Radial Games/Northway Games)

Ambassador Award

Mark Deloura

Pioneer Award

Jordan Mechner

Lifetime Achievement Award

Tim Sweeney

Audience Award

Battlefield 1

