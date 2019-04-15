Here are all the Overwatch Storm Rising skins

The next Overwatch Archives event is just over the horizon. Like Retribution and Uprising in years past, this year's event, Storm Rising, will be a co-op story-driven mission featuring a handful of Overwatch heroes. This time around, the story features Tracer, Genji, Winston, and Mercy as they hunt down Doomfist's omnic accountant Maximilian.

As is customary with Overwatch seasonal events, Storm Rising will include a pile of skins and other cosmetics. The event will run from April 16 through May 6. Here's all the Overwatch Storm Rising skins: