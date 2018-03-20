Overwatch's new hero Brigitte is live (Updated)

Update 2: And she's live! Blizzard dropped a new trailer signalling the official arrival of the latest addition to the Overwatch lineup. You may also notice for the next little while that the Competitive Mode tile is absent. Don't sweat it.

We're aware of the Competitive Mode tile missing from Overwatch. This is intentional, and will be back soon! https://t.co/17O9LXrhqYMarch 20, 2018

Update: Overwatch developer Scott Mercer has confirmed that despite launching next week, Brigitte won't be available for Competitive Play until the beginning of season 10. We're currently in season nine of Competitive Play, which began on February 28 and is expected to last until around the end of April.

Original Story: Overwatch's newest hero, Brigitte, launches on March 20. Though she's classified as a support hero, Brigitte is more like a hybrid support/tank, as she carries a large barrier shield and fights on the front line in addition to healing her allies.

"Brigitte’s armor engineering capabilities make her a stalwart support hero, capable of holding her ground in combat while also providing healing and armor for her allies," reads her character description. "Her primary weapon is her heavy-hitting Rocket Flail that she swings in a wide arc in front of her to smash multiple enemies at once. Whip Shot enables Brigitte to fling her flail forward, striking enemies at a distance and knocking them backward. With each blow, Brigitte’s passive ability, Inspire, heals nearby allies over time."

Brigitte has been in testing on the Overwatch PTR for the last few weeks, but that time is now ended, and she'll soon make her way to the live servers. In the meantime, check out our guide to her unique kit and, of course, all of her skins.