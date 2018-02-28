Brigitte abilities list: here's everything Overwatch's new hybrid support/tank can do.

Overwatch's newest hero, Brigitte, is a hybrid support/tank with a really interesting ability kit. Here's everything she can do:

Rocket Flail

Brigitte's melee weapon has an extended range, enabling her to strike multiple enemies with a single swing.

Brigitte's primary attack is a melee weapon called Rocket Flail that hits enemies in a frontal cone at a range of about five meters. It deals 35 damage per hit.

Barrier Shield

Brigitte deploys a frontal energy barrier to absorb a limited amount of damage.

Holding right-click deploys Brigitte's Barrier Shield, which functions almost identical to Reinhardt's Barrier, albeit much smaller. Brigitte's shield has 600 health, and is shaped like a tower shield, providing cover for her, but not much for her allies.

Shield Bash

Once her Barrier Shield is deployed, Brigitte can dash forward to stun an enemy.

While Barrier Shield is active, pressing left-click activates Shield Bash. Brigitte dashes forward approximately eight meters, slightly knocking back and stunning the first enemy hit for a short time. Shield Bash deals 50 damage, and has a cooldown of five seconds.

Repair Pack

Brigitte throws a Repair Pack that can heal an ally. Any healing over that ally’s maximum health provides them with armor instead.

Brigitte's E ability Repair Pack functions mechanically similar to Zarya's Projected Barrier. It's a targeted ability with a very long range—30 or 40 meters—that heals the target for approximately 150 health and grants up to 75 armor if the heal exceeds their maximum health. It has a six second cooldown.

Whip Shot

Brigitte throws her flail a long distance, dealing damage and knocking an enemy away from her.

Brigitte's Whip Shot is very similar to Roadhog's Chain Hook, except instead of pulling hooked enemies towards her, it deals approximately 70 damage and knocks them back. Whip Shot has a four second cooldown.

Rally

Brigitte moves faster and provides all nearby allies with armor that lasts until it’s removed by damage.

Brigitte's ultimate ability, Rally, is like an armor version of Zenyatta's Transcendence. It lasts 10 seconds, granting Brigitte a speed boost and generating 150 armor over time to herself and all allies within 10 meters.

Inspire

Brigitte's passive ability heals allies as she deals damage. A single swing of her flail heals Brigitte and nearby allies for 80 health over approximately five seconds. Additional hits refresh that healing effect, but don't stack to add additional healing.