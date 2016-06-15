Overwatch breaks 10 million players

Less than two weeks after announcing that Overwatch had drawn in more than seven million players—in a little more than one week of release—Blizzard tweeted yesterday that it's achieved an even more impressive milestone.

Ten million Overwatch agents activated and counting! Thank you for daring to see the world for what it could be. 💛 pic.twitter.com/5nCe4e32XTJune 14, 2016

“Without our community's incredible support, none of this would've been possible,” it added in a follow-up tweet. “Thank YOU for playing!”

That ten million includes players on all platforms, and unfortunately there's no breakdown of sales, but it's still very impressive, especially since Overwatch has been out for just three weeks. Don't expect anything more in the way of celebration, however. Blizzard said the plan is simply tell the world and move on.



