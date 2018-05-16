Another Overwatch Anniversary skin teased ahead of next week's event

We’re just a week away from Overwatch Anniversary 2018! Join us in the celebration as we count down with TWO new skin reveals.Our FIRST reveal: VENOM SOLDIER: 76! (Epic) pic.twitter.com/w7BlRUYHiIMay 16, 2018

Overwatch's Anniversary event kicks off next week, and Blizzard has begun teasing out the new skins that will come with the event. We've already gotten a look at a pirate-themed outfit for Junkrat, and now we have glimpse of a new Epic skin for Soldier: 76.

Take a look at the Venom skin in the teaser above. Blizzard also mentions a second skin tease coming later today, so we'll update this post when that trickles out.

Update: Today's second skin has been teased out. Here's a look at Lightning Tracer, another Epic skin: