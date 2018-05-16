Popular

Another Overwatch Anniversary skin teased ahead of next week's event

By

Soldier: 76 is the first hero to have a skin revealed.

Overwatch's Anniversary event kicks off next week, and Blizzard has begun teasing out the new skins that will come with the event. We've already gotten a look at a pirate-themed outfit for Junkrat, and now we have glimpse of a new Epic skin for Soldier: 76. 

Take a look at the Venom skin in the teaser above. Blizzard also mentions a second skin tease coming later today, so we'll update this post when that trickles out.

Update: Today's second skin has been teased out. Here's a look at Lightning Tracer, another Epic skin:

Bo Moore

Bo leads PC Gamer's hardware coverage, helping you better buy, understand, and use your PC hardware. You can usually find him playing Overwatch, Apex Legends, or more likely, with his cats.
See comments